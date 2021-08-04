Helpdesk Report K4D: Cost-effectiveness in humanitarian outcomes and development in fragile and conflict-affected states: An update of Helpdesk reports 457– 462

Abstract

This report provides an update to a set of previous helpdesk reports by the Knowledge, Evidence and Learning for Development Programme (K4D) produced between September and October 2018 which reviewed the cost-effectiveness of humanitarian and development work in FCAS, protracted and recurrent crises. The documents identified in this report covers an array of methodologies and indicators of cost-effectiveness, cost-efficiency or value for money. Many of the documents reviewed did not make a clear statement about how effectiveness was measured, and whether or not objectives had been achieved or were cost-effective. Overall, new evidence on cost-effectiveness (i.e. in the last 18 months) in the different areas of focus varied greatly. The review found evidence on cost-effectiveness in the areas of resilience programming, shock responsive social protection and safety nets; preparedness, anticipatory and early action; crisis financing; cash-based programming; integration of displaced persons into host community services and access to jobs; humanitarian protection (compliance with International Humanitarian Law (HIL) and gender and disability.

Read the full report here https://opendocs.ids.ac.uk/opendocs/handle/20.500.12413/15364.