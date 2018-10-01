01 Oct 2018

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Approaches to managing public sector basic education systems for delivery of school and classroom-focused results

Department for International Development
Published on 18 Apr 2018
This report provides a summary of global evidence on effective approaches to improving and reforming public sector basic education systems with a particular focus on delivery of school and classroom-focused results. In keeping with the request, the scope of the report focusses primarily on emerging practices associated with financial management, HR Management, and the use of data-gathering and evidence to inform decision-making at all levels of the system.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

