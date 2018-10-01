Helpdesk Report: K4D - Approaches to managing public sector basic education systems for delivery of school and classroom-focused results

Abstract

This report provides a summary of global evidence on effective approaches to improving and reforming public sector basic education systems with a particular focus on delivery of school and classroom-focused results. In keeping with the request, the scope of the report focusses primarily on emerging practices associated with financial management, HR Management, and the use of data-gathering and evidence to inform decision-making at all levels of the system.

