14 Jun 2019

Helena Christensen appointed Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original
© UNHCR/Hector Perez
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Helena Christensen visits with Burundian refugees in Rwanda.
© UNHCR/Hector Perez

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announced the appointment of model, photographer and humanitarian supporter, Helena Christensen as its newest Goodwill Ambassador.

As well as being one of the world’s most recognizable faces, Helena has also carved out a respected and distinguished international career in photography. Since 2015, Helena has been using her creativity to work with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency to communicate refugee stories and amplify the voices of the displaced, travelling across the world to countries including Rwanda, Ukraine and Colombia.

On being announced as a Goodwill Ambassador today, Helena said, “Over 68.5 million people are displaced around the world and the number is rising. There has never been a greater urgency to show support for refugees. I hope to continue to advocate for refugees and humanize their stories. Those like Maribeth, who I met and photographed in Colombia, Marcelline in Rwanda and Olena in Ukraine. I was so moved getting to know these remarkable women and to play a part in sharing their incredible stories.”

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said, “Helena will be a wonderful Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR. She has real passion for and commitment to refugees as well as an ability to capture and tell stories of refugees through her photography. This is precisely the role of the Goodwill Ambassador - to raise awareness and share the stories of those that have been forced to leave their homes. I look forward to working with Helena in the years ahead.”

Over the past five years Helena has championed the plight of some of the most vulnerable refugees around the world. Witnessing UNHCR’s work first hand while in Colombia in 2015, she documented internally displaced women living in rural and urban environments. During this trip she met and photographed Maribeth (see photos), who lives in the slums outside of Bogota, Colombia. She used her photography to show that Maribeth, although displaced, is not defined by her displacement – she is a mother, a cook and a dancer.

In Rwanda last year, Helena spent time meeting refugees who recently fled violence and persecution in Burundi and supported UNHCR’s call for further funds to deliver shelter, food, and daily needs for one of the world’s most forgotten and underfunded refugee crises. During this trip Helena took part in a fashion show with those living in the Mahama refugee camp in Rwanda. The clothes shown in the fashion show were made by a UNHCR supported project, the Tailors Co-operative which supports women by teaching them how to use a sewing machine and giving them an opportunity at a livelihood as well as social support.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization that leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. It delivers lifesaving assistance including shelter, food and water, helps safeguard fundamental human rights, and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe space to call home where they can build a better future.

This announcement comes in the run up to World Refugee Day on 20th June 2019 when, around the world, communities, schools, businesses, faith groups and people from all walks of life are encouraged to take big and small steps in solidarity with refugees. For more information see refugeeday.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.