World
At the heart of the struggle: human rights defenders working against corruption - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor (A/HRC/49/49)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-ninth session
28 February–1 April 2022
Agenda item 3 Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Summary
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, analyses the situation of human rights defenders working against corruption and stresses that protection frameworks applicable to human rights defenders should apply to them. The report includes examples of the types of threats and structural difficulties faced by human rights defenders fighting corruption and suggests ways that relevant stakeholders might act to protect them and to promote their work.