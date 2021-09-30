Health systems resilience and preparedness: critical displacements and disruption

Mickey Chopra, Toby Kasper

Summary box

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reconsider health systems from the perspective of resilience and pandemic prevention and preparedness.

Lessons from previous epidemics along with insights from other fields have not only already given rise to a burgeoning literature on elements of such systems but have also systematically underplayed key elements such as power.

We argue that the current framing of the issues is displacing several more fundamental drivers of poor systems performance and population outcomes such as political economy, politics and history.