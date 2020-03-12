The health risks of extreme heat

This document provides a two-page summary of the research undertaken as part of the R2HC-funded study Heat (Heat Emergency Awareness and Treatment Bundle) Trial.

This study evaluated the effectiveness of community awareness and emergency healthcare training programs in reducing heat-related sickness and deaths and improving community knowledge and behaviour. The findings suggest that education and awareness for communities, and training for emergency care staff could help prepare for heat waves, but more systemic changes will likely be needed in future as climate change impacts are felt.

This Snapshot summarises:

Background to the research and how the research was conducted,

Key findings,

Implications for humanitarian practitioners and policymakers,

Recommendations,

Further reading.