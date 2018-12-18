Health promotion for improved refugee and migrant health: policy brief

Policy issue and context

As for all people, refugees and migrants have a fundamental right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health. Addressing the impacts of migration and displacement on each person’s physical and mental well-being and advocating for the diverse and unique needs of refugees and migrants is, therefore, a priority. It is also good public health practice that benefits all of society, as healthy refugees and migrants become valuable and productive members of their communities. Addressing their health needs is instrumental in facilitating integration and participation, stimulating positive social and economic development, and bridging development and public health issues. Health promotion helps to support people to control and improve their own health and well-being and to interact effectively with health care services.

Policy considerations

Health in all policies approach for healthy public policies

Utilize available tools and resources, such as health (equity) impact assessments, to promote greater consideration of the potential health consequences of policies and programmes within nonhealth sectors.

Invest in health information systems and health monitoring activities to increase availability of comprehensive and up-to-date comparable and disaggregated data on the health, well-being and service use of refugees and migrants.

Social services and physical and social environments