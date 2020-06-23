Health & Nutrition Technical Brief: Nurturing Care Groups Project Model

THE ISSUES

The Nurturing Care Group (NCG) Core Project Model (CPM) is World Vision’s version of the Care Group approach and addresses issues around poor infant and young child feeding (IYCF), home management and care seeking for sick children and other disease prevention practices (Health and Nutrition); poor early child development and stimulation practices (Education); poor water collection, storage and treatment, and hygiene (including menstrual hygiene) and sanitation practices (WASH); and prevention and reporting of violence against children in all of is forms, including child labour and child marriage (Child Protection). It also can be used to address cross-cutting areas such as gender and faith.

The Care Group approach upon which the NCG CPM is based has already been used in over 28 countries by 28 different INGOs/NGOs and a few governments. The approach has been used successfully in both development and fragile and emergency contexts. While most WV enabling models are not expected to achieve impact on their own, the NCG CPM can achieve measurable impact across multiple sectors when used alone or in conjunction with other CPMs. This model also is “plug and play” in terms of the behaviours promoted and is flexible: it is a behaviour change platform for promoting different behaviours from different sectors at the Field Office’s discretion and based on baseline survey data on household behaviours across sectors. In practice, we will suggest that FOs only use the NCG CPM name when using the Care Group approach to promote behaviours in at least two of the five WV sectors.