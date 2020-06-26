Health & Nutrition Technical Brief: Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) for Health and Nutrition

The Issues

Supporting citizens to engage with their governments has now become part of mainstream development practice. Known commonly as social accountability, World Vision’s Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) project model is designed to empower communities to hold their governments accountable for services promised, including child protection, health care, education, access to clean water, and other areas that influence the well-being of children and their families. CVA equips communities with tools to help them identify service gaps and effectively advocate with local and national governments to improve quality and meet standards for services, such as student-teacher ratios or nurses per head of population.