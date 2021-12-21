HDX Year In Review 2021

By Javier Teran

In 2021, the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX) was used by 1.3 million people in 236 countries and territories around the world, maintaining the record growth we saw in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations added 2,071 new datasets to the platform, bringing the total to almost 18,500 datasets, which were downloaded over 1.8 million times. I provide a closer look at the trends from this year and highlight several of the new organizations that joined our community.

