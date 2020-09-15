OCHA launched the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX) platform in 2014 with the goal of making data easy to find and use for analysis. As HDX marked its sixth anniversary in July 2020, we thought it would be useful to reflect on the progress that we have made with our partners. Today, the data on HDX covers every active humanitarian crisis, from Afghanistan to Yemen, and has been shared by hundreds of organizations, from ACLED to WFP.

The HDX case study illustrates the critical decisions and key results that have informed the direction of the platform and contributed to its success, while also offering a roadmap for its future. There is little documentation on the process of innovation in the humanitarian sector, and we hope that the case study might contribute to this literature so that together we can understand the promise and potential pitfalls of introducing change into our work.

