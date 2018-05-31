31 May 2018

HD hosts roundtable on addressing sexual and gender-based violence in conflict settings

Report
from Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue
Published on 31 May 2018

In support of efforts to mitigate the consequences of conflicts worldwide, the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) today hosted a closed-door roundtable on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in conflict settings at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event, organised jointly by the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and Legal Action Worldwide, explored creative and innovative legal approaches to addressing SGBV in conflict.

The event brought together representatives from Geneva-based Permanent Missions along with more than fifteen SGBV and legal experts from NGOs and UN agencies.

HD welcomes this innovative dialogue with both government representatives and law experts. SGBV has long been a direct and widespread consequence of conflict, which has had devastating consequences and impact on the victims and their communities. HD hopes that today’s event will serve as a building block in advancing both action against SGBV, and reparation for the survivors.

HD would also like to thank the Permanent Mission of Sweden and Legal Action Worldwide for co-organising this roundtable.

