Hazard definition and classification review

Executive Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic is a timely reminder of how hazards within the complex and changing global risk landscape can affect lives, livelihoods and health. It provides a compelling case for an all- hazards approach to achieve risk reduction as a basis for sustainable development. The broad range of hazards of relevance to risk reduction and resilience building, and the increasingly interconnected, cascading and complex nature of natural and human-induced hazards, including their potential impact on health, social, economic, financial, political and other systems, are all interlinked in the discussions on sustainable development and climate change adaptation.

Hazard information when combined with exposure, vulnerability and capacity is fundamental to all aspects of disaster risk management, from multihazard risk assessments for prevention and mitigation to warnings and alerts, to disaster response and recovery, long-term planning and public awareness. Although understanding of hazards and their related impacts has evolved over recent decades, and lists of hazards are available at many levels from many organisations, a single overview that provides a full picture of hazards to help inform the policy, practice and reporting of disaster risk reduction and management within and across all sectors is not currently available. The need for a more systematic approach and standardised characterisation of hazards has been highlighted by both the policy and scientific communities.

This lack of a coherent view of hazards hampers disaster risk reduction in several ways: it compromises effective reporting by countries on aspects such as mortality, morbidity, economic loss, damage to basic infrastructure and disruption of basic services; it is a barrier to implementing a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the development of national and local disaster risk reduction strategies and related financing and regulatory frameworks; and it affects the capacity to develop and use multi-hazard early warning systems effectively and forecast events in the future.

In May 2019, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the International Science Council (ISC) jointly established a technical working group to identify the full scope of hazards relevant to the Sendai Framework as a basis for countries to review and strengthen their risk reduction policies and operational risk management practices. This report presents the first results of this international collaborative effort.

As a scientific undertaking, the technical working group was guided by the definition of ‘hazard’ adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in February 2017; namely, “a process, phenomenon or human activity that may cause loss of life, injury or other health impacts, property damage, social and economic disruption or environmental degradation”. This definition covers a broader scope of hazards than has traditionally been the case in the field of disaster risk reduction, and expands the definition of hazard to include processes and activities.

The initial hazard list was compiled from existing hazard glossaries and terminologies. To limit the potentially infinite scope of hazards addressed, a hazard was only included if it fulfilled each of three criteria: has the potential to impact a community; has measurable spatial and temporal components; proactive and reactive measures are available.

The hazard list currently excludes complex human activities and processes where it was difficult to identify a single or limited set of hazards, compound and cascading hazards, and underlying disaster risk drivers (such as climate change).

The technical working group used an iterative process of developing and reviewing the hazards listed through extensive consultation with over 500 technical experts from relevant science groups, UN organisations, the private sector and other partners. The hazard list comprises 302 hazards grouped according to eight clusters: meteorological and hydrological hazards, extraterrestrial hazards, geohazards, environmental hazards, chemical hazards, biological hazards, technological hazards, and societal hazards. Although this hazard list is considered to be the most useful at the present time, it is not a definitive list and needs regular review and updating.

Hazard definitions are sourced from the highest possible authority (such as the UN agency responsible for providing guidance on the hazard), reflect scientific consensus on the issues addressed, and are of broad international relevance. To help compile consistent definitions and descriptions for the hazards listed, the technical working group developed a common template to be applied to all hazards. A hazard information profile (‘HIP’) for each hazard has been completed for most of the hazards. The finalization of all HIPs will continue in the coming months.

This technical report, does not prescribe the list of hazards to be used for risk management in a given area or stakeholder group but rather provides a baseline of knowledge on hazards that can be used to engage government entities and stakeholders representing different risk management interests.

Further development or prioritisation of hazards should be made in the context of the risk management objectives of each stakeholder, and the hazard list developed as part of this project can serve as a tool to help countries and communities investigate the potential sources of risk in their own context.

Ultimately, this report takes stock of how our understanding of hazards is shifting as we move from managing disasters as events to managing risks, as called for in the Sendai Framework by addressing the systemic drivers of risk in relation to climate change, health, sustainable development and resilience building. As hazards are expected to intensify with the effects of complex challenges, such as climate change and in the current COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing resilience to hazards is key for disaster risk reduction. This requires robust hazard and risk information as well as strengthening the science-policy-society interface to achieve better risk informed public and private decision-making and investment for long-term resilience. This UNDRR/ISC Sendai Hazard Definition and Classification Review will support and enhance this interaction.

Given its scope and complexity, this report raises important opportunities for further work. These are presented in a series of recommendations for consideration by the UN system, individual countries, the scientific community and other actors constituting the disaster risk reduction community.