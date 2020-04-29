Harvard Humanitarian Initiative - Annual Report 2018 - 2019

A letter from HHI’s Faculty Director

Dear Friends of the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative,

The past year has presented unprecedented challenges in the humanitarian space, as well as unique opportunities. The aid world continues to grapple with ongoing challenges: international conflicts continue, protracted conflicts are on the rise with grave security threats to aid workers and severe limitations on humanitarian access, and accelerating effects of climate change continue to displace populations and intensify conflicts around the world.

As the demand for expertise in the humanitarian space increases, HHI’s team of researchers, practitioners, and educators are working to build the evidence-base within the field and translate this evidence to improve humanitarian practice and to empower vulnerable populations. In the context of our rapidly changing world, HHI reworded our mission statement to research and education to empower communities in crisis. Relatedly in 2018, we were pleased to award Nadia Murad, a then soonto-be Nobel Peace Prize Winner, with our Weintz Humanitarian Award for her work with the Yazidi community.

In our research, HHI programs explored topics critical to communities affected by crises, such as disaster preparedness, risk resilience, humanitarian negotiation, gender-based violence, program evaluation, and the ethical use of data in humanitarian settings. HHI has been particularly active in identifying and developing emerging trends and themes in the sector: the humanitarian triple nexus, the localization of aid, the proliferation of digital technologies, and the negotiation and leaderships skills necessary to manage complex emergencies. HHI also increased domestic work on humanitarian concerns within the United States. We partnered with EnRoot, a Cambridge-based NGO focused on advancing mentorship for young immigrants, and supported Physicians for Human Rights work with the Navajo Nation.

As for humanitarian education, we were pleased to announce the Humanitarian Student Association to connect our Harvard community via series of talks, events and resources, and were thrilled to launch our “Spark” grants for student humanitarian research.

Online, our free courses through HarvardX and Building a Better Response (BBR) reached over 100,000 learners globally, including professionals responding to active crises.

We look forward to a year of growth and continued innovation around these specific challenges in trying times. We are grateful to our dedicated supporters and collaborators who make this critical work possible and who join us to advance the future of effective humanitarian response.

Thank you, Michael VanRooyen, MD, MPH