Harnessing Nationally Determined Contributions to tackle loss and damage in Least Developed Countries, August 2022

Ritu Bharadwaj, Simon Addison, Devanshu Chakravarti and N Karthikeyan

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are facing increasingly devastating impacts of climate change that are leading to loss and damage (L&D). As LDCs revise their climate action plans known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), they should provide concrete evidence about L&D. This can help LDCs make the case for additional climate finance, technology and capacity-building support needed by them to tackle L&D. This paper analyses how LDCs are currently reporting loss and damage in their NDCs and National Adaptation Plans, identifies gaps or issues in coverage, and suggests a framework for addressing these gaps.