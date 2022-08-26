World + 17 more

Harnessing Nationally Determined Contributions to tackle loss and damage in Least Developed Countries, August 2022

Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Ritu Bharadwaj, Simon Addison, Devanshu Chakravarti and N Karthikeyan

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are facing increasingly devastating impacts of climate change that are leading to loss and damage (L&D). As LDCs revise their climate action plans known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), they should provide concrete evidence about L&D. This can help LDCs make the case for additional climate finance, technology and capacity-building support needed by them to tackle L&D. This paper analyses how LDCs are currently reporting loss and damage in their NDCs and National Adaptation Plans, identifies gaps or issues in coverage, and suggests a framework for addressing these gaps.

Related Content