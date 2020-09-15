Handbook on institutional arrangements to support MRV/transparency of climate action and support

The CGE provides technical support and advice to developing country Parties for implementing the existing MRV arrangements under the Convention and the ETF under the Paris Agreement.

This handbook is one of three resource products that constitute the CGE Toolbox on Institutional Arrangements, which the CGE developed in accordance with its work plans for 2019–2020. The handbook aims to help experts and practitioners on the ground improve their national institutional arrangements, which are instrumental in implementing the existing MRV arrangements under the Convention and the ETF under the Paris Agreement in a timely and sustainable manner.

The other two resource products in the CGE Toolbox on Institutional Arrangements are: a compilation of country experiences and lessons learned and a compilation of references to other relevant technical resources