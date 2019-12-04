04 Dec 2019

Handbook: Guidance on person-centred assessment and pathways in primary care

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.88 MB)

This handbook draws on the work of the many people around the world dedicated to the care and support of older people. Islene Araujo de Carvalho and Yuka Sumi in the World Health Organization (WHO) Department of Ageing and Life Course led the preparation of this handbook. A core group responsible for writing the handbook and developing the pathways included Islene Araujo de Carvalho, John Beard, Yuka Sumi, Andrew Briggs (Curtin University, Australia) and Finbarr Martin (King’s College London, United Kingdom). Sarah Johnson and Ward Rinehart of Jura Editorial Services were responsible for writing the final text.

KEY POINTS

• For the health-care system, the key to supporting healthy ageing for all is optimizing people’s intrinsic capacity and functional ability, even as ageing gradually reduces capacity.

• Care-dependency can be prevented if priority conditions associated with declines in intrinsic capacity are promptly diagnosed and managed.

• Health and social care workers in the community at the primary care level can identify older people with losses in capacities and provide appropriate care to reverse or slow these losses by following this guidance. This approach is a simple and low-cost one.

• Conditions associated with declines in intrinsic capacity are interrelated and so require an integrated and person-centred approach to assessment and management.

