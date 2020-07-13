H6 Joint Programme Report (2012-2019) - Delivering health results for women, children and adolescents everywhere

The SDG agenda and the Global Strategy for Women, Children and Adolescents Health call upon UN Member States and their partners to deliver on ambitious outcomes by 2030. This includes the unfinished Survive agenda as well as the Thrive and Transform agenda. Every Woman Every Child is an unprecedented global movement that mobilizes and intensifies both international and national action by governments, multilaterals, the private sector and civil society to address the major health challenges facing women, children and adolescents around the world.

Since 2008, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank and WHO have joined forces under the H4 and later, in 2016, together with UNAIDS and UN Women, formed the H6 Partnership.The purpose of the H6 is to leverage the collective strengths, comparative advantages, and capacities of each of its six-member organizations in order to support countries with high burdens of maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent mortality and morbidity in their efforts to improve the survival, health and well-being of every woman, newborn, child and adolescent.

The SDG agenda and the Global Strategy for Women, Children and Adolescents Health call upon H6 to strengthen its support to countries to accelerate progress in health outcomes. In this dynamic context, countries are developing and updating national health strategies and plans that reflect their ambitions to reach the SDGs including the UHC goals and related health outcomes. The SRMNCAH-N continues to feature prominently in the national health priorities. In response, the SRMNCAH community is identifying innovative ways to address epidemiological shifts and changing health needs, leveraging financial mechanisms aiming at leaving no one behind and, building partnerships that go well beyond the health sector to ensure that every woman, child and adolescent has access to care and enjoys a healthy life.

The H6 Joint Programme, the operational programme implemented by the H6 Partnership, has received support from Canada and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) for a total of USD 99.76 million. The aim is to provide catalytic and strategic support to national health systems to address the root causes of poor maternal and child health outcomes in 10 countries: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zambia and Zimbabwe, along with global-level activities. Collaboration with Canada started in 2012 and ended in 2016, whereas collaboration with Sida covers 2013 to June 2019. This is the final report of the H6 Sida Collaboration completed on 30 June 2019. Therefore, this report reviews progress of H6 Sida collaboration only.