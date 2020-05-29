H2H Network COVID-19 II Support Package

H2H Network members support global yet local efforts to fight the pandemic, with a focus on countries and/or regions with weaker health systems.

The H2H Network consists of independent service providers who provide expert services for responders in and during an emergency. The services are intended to be accessible to all responders. Below you can see who is providing what services, as well as contacts per organisation. For other H2H Network service requests, contact info@h2hworks.org