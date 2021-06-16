GWC Humanitarian Response Dashboard 2020

GWC HRP Dashboards 2020

The GWC Humanitarian Response Plan Dashboards are representing the WASH needs, response and coverage gaps in Humanitarian Response Plan countries for 2020. Country-level data can be selected through interactive features and show the progress of WASH Clusters/Sectors and UNICEF WASH Country Offices against HRP/HAC indicators, funding data, comparative analyses as well as direct links to cluster/sector operational websites. Access the interactive dashboards below or read more here.

Data Sources: UNICEF, OCHA, JMP, MICS, DHS. GWC, Mapbox: WASH HRP Tracker Data as of 1 December 2020. All rights reserved. Contact: globalwashcluster@gmail.com. The boundaries and names shown and the designations used on this map do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of UNICEF concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. The data framework is available here, for more information visit WASHCLUSTER.NET or access the latest news here.