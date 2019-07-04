04 Jul 2019

Guiding Principles for Sida’s Engagement with and Support to Civil Society (2019)

Report
from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original
Download PDF (1.08 MB)Version without examples
Download PDF (78.88 KB)Brief summary

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sweden recognizes the vital contribution of civil society in the areas of sustainable development, human rights, policy making, and social services. Sweden is therefore committed to creating an enabling environment for civil society, fostering a vibrant and pluralistic civil society, and supporting civil society as an integrated part of support toward other development objectives. Consequently, a substantial part of Swedish aid is implemented in cooperation with civil society organisations (CSOs).

While CSOs are widely recognized as important and independent development actors in their own right, the global landscape is changing, and a variety of CSO-related challenges can be identified in the following areas, in particular with regards to shrinking civic space:

• CSO to state relationships

• Donor CSO support

• CSO governance and sustainability

• New civic activism and alternative forms of organisation

In response, Sida’s Civil Society Unit has developed a guidance to assist Sida staff to engage with and support civil society. It attempts to answer the questions most frequently asked about cooperation with civil society. The guidance is based on good practice and Sida’s interpretation of effective partnerships with civil society. It centres on the following five guiding principles:

  1. Sida should explore the various roles of civil society within their context

  2. Sida should strive to support civil society in its own right

  3. Sida should provide aid and development effective support to civil society partners

  4. Sida should support civil society partners’ efforts to strengthen their own development effectiveness, including their transparency and accountability

  5. Sida should engage in continuous dialogue with civil society

This guidance explains the rationale behind each principle and how to put them into action within Swedish development cooperation.

