A: Introduction

The World Humanitarian Summit, on 23-24 May 2016 in Istanbul, emphasised the urgent need to safeguard the rights of young people and engage them in humanitarian response efforts. A new Compact for Young People in Humanitarian Action was launched, under the leadership of IFRC and UNFPA, as a concrete and deliberate step by the humanitarian community to work with and for young people. The Compact builds on processes led by and for young people, including the Global Refugee Youth Consultations, the Doha Youth Declaration on Transforming Humanitarian Aid, and the Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security; all of which emphasise the importance of meaningfully engaging young people at sub-national, national, regional and global levels.

These inter-agency guidelines were created in response to Action 1: Services in The Compact. UNICEF and NRC have led the development of the Inter-agency Guidelines for Working with and for Young People in Humanitarian Settings which contribute to the commitment made under Compact Core Action 1 “Promote and increase age- and genderresponsive and inclusive programmes that contribute to the protection, health and development of young women, young men, girls and boys within humanitarian settings”.

Adolescents and youth are a vital positive force in emergency preparedness and response. They have wide-ranging capacities and unique needs, but they often get lost between programming for children and programming for older adults. These guidelines are not just about ‘mainstreaming’ their needs, but about reinforcing the contributions they make to humanitarian programming, improving responses. These guidelines address a gap in humanitarian tools that tend to overlook young people, a specific but broad demographic with interlinked needs across multiple sectors.

WHO is the target audience?

● All humanitarian aid staff at country level: civil society organisations (CSOs) including Disabled Persons Organisations (DPOs), local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), national NGOs, government, international NGOs, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and United Nations (UN) agencies. These actors should consult and work closely with young people to adapt the guidelines.

WHAT is this tool, and what it is not?

● An easy-to-use field programming tool with principles, tips, and examples for how to plan, design, implement, and monitor interventions with and for young people along the humanitarian programme cycle (HPC). It strives to put participation at the heart of all programming with and for young people.

● Not a blueprint for all programming everywhere. The guidance must be adapted to context.

WHEN should this guidance be used?

● In all phases of humanitarian action (preparedness, response, transition and recovery), in rapid onset and slow onset, natural disasters, conflicts, protracted crisis, during refugee and internal displacement situations.

WHERE should this guidance be used?

● Examples and good practices are included from a variety of countries and contexts, but adaptation to local context is critical.

WHY young people?

