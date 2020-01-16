Guidelines for the use of forensic genetics in investigations into human rights and international humanitarian law violations

During armed conflicts, natural disasters and other situations of violence, people go missing. Families wait for answers. The ICRC is the only organization that offers forensic assistance exclusively for humanitarian purposes, bringing relief to those families. In 2013, the ICRC helped the Argentine government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship develop guidelines on good practice for the use of forensic genetics in investigations into human rights and international humanitarian law violations. Although these guidelines arise out of the experience of forensic agencies from South and Central America, the key tenets apply worldwide.