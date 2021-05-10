Guidelines for restarting PSS activities in emergency setting [EN/AR]

This document intents to provide some basic guideline for child protection actors who intent to restart PSS activities after no or strongly reduced service delivery due the covid-19 pandemic. These activities can take place in Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), in schools or in the community.

This document is NOT an endorsement to restart activities. The decision to restart activities should be based on guidelines from the state authorities and from the WHO. This document does NOT encourage or refrain actors from starting.

1. What we should know: