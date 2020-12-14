Guidelines on: Responsible representation and reporting of violence against women and violence against children

These guidelines promote responsible and effective representation and reporting of violence against women and violence against children for public advocacy purposes, such as media coverage and awareness raising campaigns.

While the causes, risk factors, prevalence, patterns and consequences of violence against women and violence against children may differ, many of the considerations for ethically, safely and effectively communicating these issues are crosscutting.

These guidelines are intended for media practitioners, United Nations country offices and other development and civil society organisations communicating about violence against women and violence against children.

A summary of these guidelines adapted for media professionals can be found here.