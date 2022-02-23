The Danish Red Cross (DRC) has published Guidelines on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Migration and Displacement, a comprehensive hands-on guide for DRC staff working in contexts of migration and displacement to design, review and organise mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) interventions with the National Society in the country.

The guidelines focus on providing psychosocial support (PSS) for migrants and displaced persons in various situations and contexts. The publication contains guidelines based on experiences working with migration and displacement as well as with MHPSS within the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, and it also outlines key recommendations for conducting MHPSS activities in different migration and displacement related contexts. The document includes an activity handbook, providing concrete how-to guidance for doing MHPSS-related activities with migrants in a variety of contexts.

Versions of the guidelines in French and Arabic will be available soon.