Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action: Reducing risk, promoting resilience and aiding recovery

Acknowledgements

These Guidelines represent a comprehensive revision to the original 2005 Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Guidelines for Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Settings. The lead authors were Jeanne Ward and Julie Lafrenière, with support from Sarah Coughtry, Samira Sami and Janey Lawry-White.

The revision process was overseen by an Operations Team led by UNICEF. Operations team members were: Mendy Marsh and Erin Patrick (UNICEF), Erin Kenny (UNFPA), Joan Timoney (Women’s Refugee Commission) and Beth Vann (independent consultant), in addition to the authors. The process was further guided by an inter-agency advisory board (‘Task Team’) of 16 organizations including representatives of the global GBV Area of Responsibility (GBV AoR) co-lead agencies—UNICEF and UNFPA—as well as UNHCR, UN Women, the World Food Programme, expert NGOs (the American Refugee Committee, Care International, Catholic Relief Services, ChildFund International, InterAction, International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee, Oxfam International, Plan International, Refugees International, Save the Children and Women’s Refugee Commission), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and independent consultants with expertise in the field. The considerable dedication and contributions of all these partners has been critical throughout the entire revision process.

The content and design of the revised Guidelines was informed by a highly consultative process that involved the global distribution of multi-lingual surveys in advance of the revision process to help define the focus and identify specific needs and challenges in the field. In addition, detailed inputs and feedback were received from over 200 national and international actors both at headquarters and in-country, representing most regions of the world, over the course of two years and four global reviews. Draft content of the Guidelines was also reviewed and tested at the field level, involving an estimated additional 1,000 individuals across United Nations, INGO and government agencies in nine locations in eight countries.

The Operations and Task Teams would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those individuals and groups who contributed to the Guidelines revision process from all over the world, particularly the Cluster Lead Agencies and cluster coordinators at global and field levels. We thank you for your input as well as for your ongoing efforts to address GBV in humanitarian settings.

We would also like to thank the United States Government for its generous financial support for the revision process.

A Global Reference Group has been established to help promote the Guidelines and monitor their use. The Reference Group is led by UNICEF and UNFPA and includes as its members: American Refugee Committee, Care International, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ChildFund International, International Medical Corps, International Organization for Migration, International Rescue Committee, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International, Save the Children, UNHCR and Women’s Refugee Commission.

For more information about the implementation of the revised Guidelines, please visit the GBV Guidelines website at <www.gbvguidelines.org>. This website hosts a knowledge repository and provides easy access to the Guidelines and related tools, collated case studies and monitoring and evaluation results.

Arabic, French and Spanish versions of the Guidelines and associated training and rollout materials are available on this website as well.

