25 Sep 2019

Guidelines for Adapting the Foundational Learning Module to Non-Multiple Indicator Cluster Household Surveys

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.82 MB)

Although access to education has increased globally over the past decades, disparities remain and many children in school struggle to achieve basic literacy and numeracy skills. Recognizing this concern, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have called for a greater focus on inclusiveness, equity and quality in education. However, little comparative data, particularly in terms of education in the early years of a child’s life, currently exist that examine these areas, focusing instead on access.

To address this data gap, UNICEF developed the Foundational Learning module, a new data collection tool that captures basic literacy and numeracy skills at grades 2 and 3 (SDG 4.1.1.a), targeting children aged 7 to 14, in order to monitor learning and quality of education. The module was developed for use in household surveys and is well suited to standardized instruments such as MICS and Demographic and Health Surveys that already focus on the well-being of children. As the guidance below demonstrates, the Foundational Learning module could also be adapted to any household survey if the following overall requirements are met:

  • The sample is representative and of sufficient size

  • There is the ability to identify all members of a household, including age and sex

  • National education authorities are involved in the key steps of the process

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.