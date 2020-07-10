Guide for the management of people on the move living with HIV in reception centers during the COVID-19 emergency, June 2020

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on health care systems that, in many instances, worsened the already existing assistance gaps. When it comes to Latin America and Central America, this challenge adds to the consequences mass mobilizations have had in recent years, which have exceeded the national capacities to provide prompt assistance and social protection, particularly in the health care field. This pandemic has a direct impact on people on the move since the movement restriction policies and the lockdown and social distancing measures have reduced their ability to insert themselves into economic activities that were already precarious in many cases. Consequently, they have less access to food, housing, medicines and other essential consumer goods, and fewer possibilities of getting to their countries of destination.

Also, a large number of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers have been deported: the countries of Northern Central America have received over 44 000 people who have been deported from the United States and Mexico in the months of January – March 2020, even when borders had already been closed in these countries. Others, such as Venezuelan refugees and migrants, have decided to go back to their home country as an act of desperation caused by the lack of protection, the forced evictions that left them without a home, the utility shut-offs as a means of pressure and, in general, the poor living conditions they faced as a result of the lack of income and opportunities that did not allow them to survive.

We also have to take into account all of those who were left trapped in the middle of their migration routes, such as Haitians, Cubans and Africans, and that today remain in Panama and Costa Rica, living in reception facilities that are unable to properly shelter them and provide them with care. Furthermore, there are also internally displaced people who, despite the movement restrictions, have had to escape violence, forced evictions and other situations that put their lives and their families’ lives at risk, particularly for children and young people.

All these circumstances have encouraged countries to set up centers where people can follow the mandatory isolation measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent the COVID-19 contagion. Due to the emergency level, the majority of these spaces are overburdened, they do not have separate zones for women and children and they do not have feeding or personal hygiene areas. For this reason, people on the move are subject to the decisions of the shelter managers and approaches that aren’t based on dignity and human rights.

Therefore, UNAIDS addresses this document to strategic and technical decision-makers, shelter staff, care centers, immigrant reception centers and other spaces created during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure prompt care for people on the move living with HIV.