A guide for labour inspectors on the identification and referral of victims of human trafficking was launched in Morocco

Rabat, Morocco 3 December 2018 - The Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants (GLO.ACT), is a four-year (2015-2019) joint initiative of the European Union (EU) and UNODC (Office United Nations on Drugs and Crime) being implemented in partnership with IOM (International Organization for Migration) and UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund).

Under the framework of GLO.ACT, a guide for labour inspectors on the identification and referral of victims of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) was held in Rabat at the View Hotel on 03 December 2018. The purpose of this guide is to provide labor inspectors with a legal and technical tool to identify TIP cases and to strengthen their capacity to intervene in the prevention and protection of TIP victims and labor exploitation.

In fact, this guide will enable government and civil society actors to have access to appropriate technical guidance to support the development of coordination mechanisms that strengthen the identification, referral, and protection of TIP victims, smuggled migrants, and other vulnerable migrants. Furthermore, the guide provides a set of recommendations for the development of national referral mechanisms to link vulnerable migrants to appropriate assistance and protective services.

The workshop was attended by the Ministry of Labor and Professional Insertion and over twenty labour inspectors, including four women, representing five regions of the Kingdom, namely Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, Souss-Massa and Fes-Meknes. Mr. Boucharrou, the consultant and author of the guide and representatives from IOM also attended the launch.