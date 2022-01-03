Guide for the institutionalization of national health accounts in the African region, November 2021

ORGANIZATION OF THIS GUIDE

This guide has been developed to support the progress towards the use of evidence for decision-making, with the necessary policy, institutional, legal and funding arrangements to mainstream national health accounts (NHA) within African countries’ routine data systems.

The assessment of the status of NHA institutionalization in the African Region that inspired the production of this guide and which was undertaken in seven countries adequately selected to account for country location and performance levels, showed that greater efforts were needed to achieve full NHA institutionalization.

This guide has four main sections:

• The background is an introduction to the general NHA concept and its importance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), towards which all countries are currently marching.

• The rationale, intended audience and scope of the guide present the justification for producing evidence for sound investment decision-making in health. This section covers the boundaries and intended users of the guide.

• The third section is on the World Bank framework for the institutionalization of NHA, which is the basis for understanding the components required for NHA institutionalization at the country level: (1) governance, needed capacities and finances, (2) demand and use, (3) production and quality assurance, (4) dissemination, and (5) translation of NHA data into specific policies.

• The steps for the institutionalization of NHA are this guide’s originality in defining the four major components necessary to make progress towards the full institutionalization of NHA: appropriate leadership structures; an implementation plan; an appropriate host institution; and funding options for sustainability. A country situational analysis provides evidence on country context and gaps in mainstreaming NHA in national data systems, including comprehensive guidance on the approach to address the gaps related to the demand and use of NHA, its production and dissemination, and data translation into policy.