Guide for Governments: International Humanitarian Action 2019 Review

INTRODUCTION

Disaster response begins at the local level yet it is often carried out within the context of the global humanitarian system. Meaningful humanitarian action must bring local and global actors and systems together. This guide is a tool to help governments navigate between these two levels and the many linkages between them. OCHA’s mission and vision reflects the ambition that better coordination can help save more lives and bring urgently needed relief, faster and better:

Our vision: A world that comes together to help crisis-affected people rapidly get the humanitarian assistance and protection they need.

Our mission: OCHA coordinates the global emergency response to save lives and protect people in humanitarian crisis. We advocate for effective and principled humanitarian action by all, for all.

What is the purpose of the Guide?

To promote knowledge and understanding of the international humanitarian system in Latin America and the Caribbean to facilitate, when needed, the rapid mobilization of humanitarian assistance and help governments respond to the immediate needs of those affected by emergencies. This is not a prescriptive guide, but rather a resource that aims to support growing national disaster response capabilities across the region.

Why now?

The guide is a revised and updated reference document from the original 2011 publication. It is a starting point to enable humanitarian coordination at all levels. Crises are becoming more complex and require increased engagement between multiple actors, locally, regionally and globally.

Who is the guide for?

This guide is for all government employees working on emergency response and operational readiness, including but not limited to defense and civil protection. It also serves as a reference to civil society actors, international partners, intergovernmental organizations and disaster-affected people both nationally and regionally.