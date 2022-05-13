Guide to Explosive Ordnance Pollution of the Environment

Mine action survey and clearance operations have always focused on the contamination that can be seen. Whether it is anti-personnel (AP) mines, anti-vehicles (AV) mines, or explosive remnants of war (ERW), our efforts focus on removing items that pose an immediate blast and fragmentation hazard to humans. However, in certain circumstances, explosive ordnance (EO) also poses a significant environmental hazard, not least from the toxicity of its components, such as heavy metals and explosives. The guide is not only an introduction into the pollution risk from such explosive ordnance, but also suggests some methods the sector can develop into order to mitigate these risks.