A Guide for Europe: Protecting the rights of women and girls in times of COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath

The COVID-19 pandemic —like all crises—has a distinct impact on women and girls that is both immediate and that poses the risk of exacerbating pre-existing gender and other intersecting inequalities. This crisis has exposed the structural and systemic discrimination that women and girls have long faced. The women and girls who have been already experiencing marginalisation are being differentially and disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Unless their rights are protected, their voices are heard and their needs are met, they will be further deprived of justice.

European decision-makers must seize this moment to address both the immediate and long-term impact of the pandemic by implementing policies and other steps to eliminate further injustices and inequalities. Any short-, medium- or long-term measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic must uphold and protect human rights. Civil society organizations are calling for a recovery period that will deliver a shared vision of the future of Europe which is based on a just, feminist, sustainable, democratic and inclusive society. States must refrain from exploiting the pandemic to consolidate authoritarian power, to weaken democracy and the rule of law, or to trample on human rights. States must ensure that their responses include a gender-sensitive and intersectional approach in order to guarantee the rights of all women and girls to live free of discrimination and violence, and to access the essential sexual and reproductive health services they need.

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, the Council of Europe, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights and other regional and international bodies have issued clear guidelines that States should use to respond to the pandemic in line with their human rights obligations. National and local authorities should be aware that in contexts of health, humanitarian, economic or other crises, inequality gaps increase when the adverse effects of these crises on women and girls’ rights are not taken into account and addressed.

In dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, States need to live up to their obligations to address the gender-based violence and discrimination faced by millions of women and girls, including trans women, and by non-binary, gender non-conforming and intersex persons. Specific measures are required to minimize the short and long term impacts this health and economic crisis may have on them, their families and their communities. Without a gender-sensitive and intersectional targeted approach, women and girls may lack effective protection during the foreseen crisis resulting from the pandemic.

Women are at the forefront of the health sector constituting 84 percent of the nurses and 53 percent of doctors in Europe and 83 percent of professional carers for people with disabilities and older people. This means women are at the front lines of containing the spread of COVID19 and may be heavily exposed to the virus through work in the health, social and care of older people sectors. Lockdown and physical distancing measures required to contain the spread of the virus have led to an increase of the unpaid labour predominantly covered by women, including for home-schooling and providing care for family members who are elderly, sick or living with disabilities. Migrant women, Roma and women from other minorities are overrepresented in the informal sector in the region, where pay is often low, there is no job security, and no safety net if a crisis like COVID-19 results in a loss of income. Informal work includes occupations that are most likely to be affected by a quarantine, physical distancing, and economic slowdown, such as domestic work, sex work and seasonal work; with many women having to continue to work even if governments or their employers fail to take sufficient measures to protect their health during the crisis. Women who are undocumented and often work in these precarious industries, are excluded from social security measures such as government emergency COVID-19 funds. Women are also overrepresented in service industries, such as retail or tourism, which have been among the hardest hit by the response to COVID-19.

States must take into account the underlying gender and other, intersecting forms of discrimination and marginalisation that increase women and girls’ vulnerability in this context; particularly when ensuring access to essential, time-sensitive services such as safe abortion, post-abortion care and miscarriage treatment, contraception and menstrual hygiene products; and when guaranteeing the assistance and protection of people who are at risk of experiencing domestic and sexual and other gender-based violence, trafficking and other forms of exploitation. These intersections include disabilities, age, gender identity and sexual orientation, migrant or refugee status, belonging to racial, ethnic, national, religious or linguistic minorities (including Roma) and being a human rights defender. Roma communities throughout Europe are also in a especially vulnerable situation. The years of stigma and discrimination that they have suffered are now being coupled with the imposition of disproportionate and discriminatory quarantines by the authorities.

In the past few months, European governments have introduced states of emergency, curfews and general lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a result millions of people are facing unprecedented restrictions on their daily lives. It is imperative that while working to prevent the effects of the global pandemic, States take appropriate measures to give effect to the rights, duties, and freedoms enshrined under international law, including implementing the necessary measures for the prevention of threats to the life, safety, and health of women and girls and continuing to protect the most marginalised groups. Further, as many States now turn their attention to transitioning out of lockdown periods, it is vital that human rights continue to be respected, protected and fulfilled. While immediate responses are still needed in the context of the pandemic, this crisis has shed light on the entrenched hardships women and girls face in Europe and globally. States should draw a lesson and seize the opportunity to address the longstanding barriers that prevent women and girls from living free from violence and discrimination.