Guide “Agile or adaptive management”, 2020

INTRODUCTION

‘Traditional’ project management methods are not always appropriate when the operational context or the project itself is too complex to be able to plan everything in advance. In these conditions, the implementation of the aid project and its contribution to improving living conditions depend in part on the ability of people and organisations to be ‘agile’, that is to say, to adapt to changes and respond effectively to uncertainties . ‘Agile’ or ‘adaptive management’ is not new. We all constantly adjust to how our environment evolves and aid projects have always been flexible: the most visible example of this being how projects adjust when security conditions deteriorate (strategic partnerships, remote management, etc.). Nevertheless, being agile is a challenge for people and organisations who implement aid projects:

• As has been shown by the global COVID-19 health crisis, instability is not limited to certain operational contexts; it is global. An agile response is not only necessary in the field but at every level of an operation (field, country and HQ), and at every level of relations between key stakeholders (populations, authorities, civil society, operators, donors, etc.).

• Adaptive management is not easy to put into practice and requires a certain amount of know-how. Anticipation; flexibility; communication; cooperation and inter-dependence; taking a step back to identify ‘weak signals’; making decisions at the right time and at the right level…: none of these aspects is new to aid projects, but they are often implemented in an incomplete or separate manner