Guide for adequate housing in response to refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Latin America and the Caribbean

This document complements the LAC Rental Housing Market Assessment Field Manual. The Guide for Adequate Housing is an update and complement to the work previously done on the subject by UN-Habitat and OHCHR, in this case adapted to the context of the Response to the Situation in Venezuela and in particular the novelty of the indicators to measure the levels of housing adequacy, that includes a tool for its direct field implementation..

The document has been developed by the regional co-leaders of the Shelter Sector with the support and collaboration of the Protection Sector, Cashcap/IFRC and REACH. The current version is dated August 2022.