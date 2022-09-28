Guide to adapting Sphere training for National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMAs)

The purpose of this guide is to help Sphere focal points and trainers adapt Sphere training to the needs of both people working for NDMAs and other civil protection actors. It includes activities specifically designed with NDMAs in mind, advocacy messages tailored to NDMA issues and challenges, and further reading.

This document is an abridged version of the Sphere Spanish Training Pack for NDMAs, developed by Martin Villarroel Garcia in 2022. The full 75-page training pack, in Spanish, includes a facilitator’s guide, sample agendas, PowerPoint presentations and printable worksheets.

1. Introduction

Recurring disasters of natural, socio-natural and man-made origin are increasing. They have a significant impact on the health, education, productivity, economies, infrastructure and environment of states and their populations. Such disasters particularly affect vulnerable groups, who consequently become poorer and even more vulnerable. Climate change triggers socio-natural disasters, and the impact of these is worsened by certain practices and lifestyles. That is why disasters can be seen as risks that have been poorly managed and that should be given greater attention by states and civil society.

There are regulatory frameworks at national and international levels that provide guidance to national disaster management authorities (NDMAs). Their role is to ensure compliance with mandates on human rights and the right to life with dignity, and with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Sendai Framework. These international frameworks provide guidance on applying national standards relating to comprehensive disaster risk management and nature conservation, including local development policies.

It is in this context that, since 1997, Sphere has promoted the construction of a common language among humanitarian actors, at state and civil-society level, to improve the quality of preparation, response and reconstruction, and to promote accountability, especially towards affected families. Specifically, in its strategic priorities for 2021 to 2025, Sphere has proposed “strengthen[ing] cooperation between Sphere and humanitarian donors and National Disaster Management Authorities to promote the institutionalisation and application of Sphere standards.” With this priority in mind, Sphere has created this guide to adapting Sphere training for NDMAs, based on Thematic Sheet 3, “Engaging national disaster management authorities on global humanitarian standards: a guide for Sphere focal points and humanitarian advocates.”1