World
Guidance Strenghtening Participation, Representation and Leadership of Local and National Actors in IASC Humanitarian Coordination Mechanisms - For HCs, HCTs, Cluster & Inter-Cluster Groups & Other Related Task Forces & Working Groups, July 2021
Attachments
This guidance note has been developed to support efforts to strengthen the meaningful participation, representation, and leadership of local and national humanitarian actors (L/NAs) within IASC humanitarian coordination structures. It draws on over 100 pieces of research and good practice to provide recommendations on how L/NAs can be an integral part of humanitarian coordination structures. It provides guidance for Humanitarian Coordinators, Humanitarian Country Teams, Cluster and Inter-Cluster Coordination Groups, and other related Task Forces and Working Groups.
The guidance contained in this note should be considered with due regard to existing national structures and contextual dynamics. International actors must be sensitive about the potential risks that representatives of local and national organizations might face in taking part in international coordination structures. International actors should seek to accompany and support national and local efforts, rather than impose structures. In line with the UN Guidance note on the Protection and Promotion of Civic Space, international actors should focus on the participation of L/NAs in IASC processes, the promotion of civic space and most importantly, the protection of civil society actors. Finally, international actors must be cognizant of existing contextual dynamics and the varied levels of engagement from L/NAs who may have different expectations and motives in joining coordination mechanisms. Equally, it must be made clear that participation in humanitarian coordination by all actors is contingent on respect for humanitarian principles.
PURPOSE AND CONTEXT
Engaging L/NAs is critical to the success of humanitarian action. L/NAs are often the first responders and are at the heart of humanitarian response. They provide an invaluable understanding of local challenges and potential solutions, are able to mobilize local networks and offer greater access to affected populations, hence contributing to a more effective, efficient, and sustainable humanitarian response with an enhanced accountability to affected populations. They are also often adept at working across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus to support affected communities in preparedness, response, recovery and after international actors withdraw.
Yet the international humanitarian system has made limited progress in increasing funding, capacity development, equitable and meaningful partnerships and the participation of L/NAs in their coordination structures, which has overall remained relatively limited over the past years – particularly in terms of risk-sharing, leadership and decision-making.
An explicit priority for the humanitarian sector since the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) and the establishment of the Grand Bargain has been to increase support to local actors and communities, including through a specific commitment to strengthen leadership and decision making by local actors. The COVID-19 pandemic further accentuated the need to strengthen the role of L/NAs within humanitarian coordination structures.
With regard to refugee response contexts, the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR)7 recognizes the leadership of the host government and the work of local authorities, community leaders and traditional community governance institutions, who are often the first responders to large-scale refugee situations, with UNHCR playing a supportive and catalytic role. The GCR also recognizes the critical role of civil society organizations, including those that are led by refugees, women, youth or persons with disabilities, in assessing community strengths and needs, inclusive and accessible planning and programme implementation, and capacity development, as applicable.
This guidance note identifies practical steps to enhance the participation, representation, and leadership role of L/NAs within IASC humanitarian coordination structures. It is envisaged that relevant coordination forums should use the guidance to spur discussion, identify priority actions and agree on indicators for monitoring progress. It is primarily focused on local and national nongovernmental humanitarian actors including local civil society organizations (CSOs), such as: national non-governmental organizations (NNGOs) Red Cross/Red Crescent National Societies; human rights groups; women rights organizations (WROs); women-led organizations (WLOs) and girl-led initiatives; youth-led organizations; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI+) groups; faith-based organizations; organizations of persons with disabilities (OPD) as well as older persons’ organizations. Women, WLOs, persons with disabilities and OPDs have tended to be sidelined within humanitarian coordination and decision-making platforms, reinforcing underlying inequalities that obstruct access to humanitarian services by women, girls and others excluded on the basis of their gender and disability. Greater emphasis must be placed on combating gender inequality by supporting and promoting the engagement and leadership of women leaders and other marginalized groups, as emphasized throughout this guidance9. Further, for the purposes of this guidance, regional or sub-regional networks of L/NAs would also be considered L/NAs. The term L/NAs may also pertain to other L/NAs according to context: such as national and local authorities, the local private sector and development-focused organizations, who may not define themselves as humanitarian actors per se but who may be contributing to humanitarian efforts due to their location and/or community connections.