02 Dec 2019

Guidance: Safeguarding Children in WASH, February 2019

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 28 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.53 MB)

In our WASH work

The provision of safe water and adequate sanitation facilities to communities is a key part of Save the Children’s work in emergencies. However, improperly built and/or poorly maintained WASH facilities (such as latrines) have contributed to child fatalities and serious injuries in the past (commonly from the collapse of the latrine slab or the septic tank ceiling), as have death and injuries caused by water trucks, especially in crowded refugee camps. WASH facilities and distributions (including water distributions) can be locations for sexual exploitation and abuse of children, perpetrated by our staff, partners, and community members.

This document will outline some potential safeguarding risks of WASH programmes, and give you suggestions on how to manage them to ensure children are as safe as possible. It is not an exhaustive list, but may help you think through a good risk management strategy.

Possible ‘people’ risks

  • An unequal power dynamic between children and caregivers who need access to clean water, and NGO staff and partners who are in charge of WASH facilities, arranging water distributions or delivering water.

  • Regular maintenance by unsupervised adults of WASH facilities such as showers, toilets and latrines (which children can access)

  • Untrained WASH staff and volunteers who do not understand the risks of unsafe programming; or who are willing to ‘cut corners’ in an emergency; to finish WASH construction

  • Staff who ‘feel anonymous’ are more likely to use physical violence to discipline children, and may be more likely to abuse children in other ways

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.