Guidance on regulations for the transport of infectious substances 2019-2020 (Applicable from 1 January 2019)

Overview

This publication provides information for identifying, classifying, marking, labelling, packaging, documenting and refrigerating infectious substances for transportation and ensuring their safe delivery.

The document provides practical guidance to facilitate compliance with applicable international regulations for the transport of infectious substances by all modes of transport, both nationally and internationally, and include the changes that apply from 1 January 2019. The current revision replaces the document issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017 (document WHO/WHE/CPI/2017.8). This publication, however, does not replace national and international transport regulations.