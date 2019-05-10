10 May 2019

Guidance for PDNA in Conflict Situations

Report
from World Bank, UN Development Programme
Published on 10 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.78 MB)

INTRODUCTION

Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) guidelines have been developed to support practitioners who plan and conduct PDNAs. These guidelines consist of two volumes: Volume A provides a general overview of the PDNA concepts, process and procedures, while Volume B contains a set of guidelines for the different sectors and crosscutting issues that can potentially be covered by a PDNA, depending on the context and the scale of the disaster.

Volume A outlines conflict sensitivity as one of the core principles of the PDNA: “adopt a conflict-sensitive approach and ensure that the assessment does not exacerbate existing tensions, and that the recovery strategy takes into account the potential disaster-related conflicts.” A conflict-sensitive approach adapts the PDNA to conflict-affected contexts and responds to the growing awareness of the linkages between conflicts and disasters. It helps ground the PDNA and its resulting recovery strategy in the local context and consider existing tensions or conflict issues. Recent renewed attention for the importance of conflict prevention emphasizes the need to address tensions, divisions and inequality in societies before they escalate into violent conflicts – making conflict sensitivity important for all PDNAs, not just those that are conducted in conflict-affected areas.

As conflict sensitivity is a lens that must be applied throughout the PDNA process, this conflict sensitivity guidance provides the national and international experts who conduct PDNAs with practical advice on how to integrate a conflict-sensitive approach into the five key steps of the PDNA. These experts need to understand that the PDNA should be aware of underlying social tensions and conflict issues and that a recovery programme should mitigate these issues.

