Guidance Note for UN Country Teams UN Country-level Pooled Funds
Attachments
WHAT ARE COUNTRY-LEVEL POOLED FUNDS
RATIONALE
With the adoption of the Funding Compact, Member States have asked the UN development system to do more and better in inter-agency pooled funding. And there is good reason for it: pooled funds bring the UN together, strengthen coherence, reduce fragmentation, broaden the donor base, allow sharing risks with partners and tackle multi-dimensional challenges with comprehensive, innovative solutions.
While the UN has worked through pooled funds for over a decade in diverse settings and applications, including through standalone joint programmes, a new generation of UNSDCFs offers an excellent opportunity to further scale and improve their efficiency and effectiveness.
Definition of UN inter-agency pooled fund
A UN inter-agency pooled fund is a funding mechanism that has the following four characteristics:
Fund design and administration: The pooled fund is designed to support a clearly defined programmatic purpose and results framework through contributions - usually received from more than one contributor - that are co-mingled, not earmarked to a specific UN entity and held by a UN fund administrator.
Joint governance/fund operations: Decisions on project / programmatic allocations are made by a UN-led governance mechanism, taking into account the programmatic purpose and results framework of the fund.
Fund implementation: Fund implementation is (fully or largely) entrusted to UN entities that assume the programmatic and financial accountability for the resources received.
Administrative Agent: Appointment of a single UN administrative interface with donors and Participating UN organizations to administer the pooled fund.