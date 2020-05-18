Guidance Note for UN Country Teams UN Country-level Pooled Funds

WHAT ARE COUNTRY-LEVEL POOLED FUNDS

RATIONALE

With the adoption of the Funding Compact, Member States have asked the UN development system to do more and better in inter-agency pooled funding. And there is good reason for it: pooled funds bring the UN together, strengthen coherence, reduce fragmentation, broaden the donor base, allow sharing risks with partners and tackle multi-dimensional challenges with comprehensive, innovative solutions.

While the UN has worked through pooled funds for over a decade in diverse settings and applications, including through standalone joint programmes, a new generation of UNSDCFs offers an excellent opportunity to further scale and improve their efficiency and effectiveness.

Definition of UN inter-agency pooled fund

A UN inter-agency pooled fund is a funding mechanism that has the following four characteristics: