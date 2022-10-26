Guidance Note for Translating and Customizing the Module on Child Functioning

Module on Child Functioning: Guidance note for translation and customization

The Child Functioning Module (CFM), developed by UNICEF and the Washington Group on Disability Statistics (WG), is intended to produce cross-nationally comparable estimates of the number and proportion of children with functional difficulties.

To retain the properties of the module and maximize international comparability, the CFM should be used exactly as presented in the different language versions available on the official website. If the CFM needs to be implemented in a language other than the ones available, best practices for translation should be observed that would yield equivalent versions of the questions across a variety of settings and cultures.

This manual provides guidance on general translation requirements for the CFM as well as specific recommendations for translating questions and response categories.