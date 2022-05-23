Guidance Note: Teacher Wellbeing in Emergency Settings

This INEE Minimum Standards-aligned Guidance Note is an opportunity to put teacher wellbeing at the center of our response and recovery efforts in conflict and crisis affected settings. Not just because an investment in teachers is an investment in children and adolescents, but because at this moment in history teachers deserve our unparalleled attention as an end unto itself.

Our vision is that the recommendations contained in this Guidance Note set forth and define a benchmark for teacher wellbeing; a standard of care and recognition that every teacher – regardless of where they live and work – should expect from the government or humanitarian architecture or communities that support them. Furthermore, elevating the importance of teacher wellbeing emphasizes the critical role it plays in strengthening humanitarian-development coherence and improving the resiliency of education systems.

This Guidance Note is a global good and therefore should be contextualized for use in alignment with local needs, norms, and values.