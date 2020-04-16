Guidance note on the role of Cash and Voucher Assistance to reduce financial barriers in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in countries targeted by the Global Humanitarian Response Plan COVID-19

Introduction

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still unfolding, most countries have started introducing measures to cope with the increased case load of severe COVID-19 patients while maintaining core health services and implementing measures to control the transmission of the virus.

Partners involved in Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) in humanitarian contexts have also started exploring what role CVA could play to address the economic impact and income loss.

The health partners need to consider that the impact of the increased health needs coupled with the general trend of income loss can lead to increased financial barriers.

Given the differences between countries affected and their pre-existing systems in place to provide financial protection for health services, this paper provides general guidance on identifying financial barriers, and considering supply side financing options and complementary CVA within the broader response interventions to the pandemic, based on the, ‘Working paper for considering Cash Transfer Programming for Health in Humanitarian Contexts’. For other guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic, see the WHO webpages.

The target audience for this paper include those involved in national planning for the epidemic response and maintaining essential health services during the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly in the countries targeted by the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID19, health cluster coordinators, national Inter Cluster Coordination Groups, Cash Working Groups, health practitioners, program managers, and cash focal points.

Most countries affected by this epidemic have declared this epidemic to be a national crisis.

The response, including treatment of COVID-19 patients, is considered a Common Good for Health and should thus be of no cost to patients or populations at risk. The combination of the increased health needs related to the epidemic, combined with the public health measures to mitigate or contain the epidemic will lead to significant disruption in production, and reduced access to goods and services. Moreover, the economic impact and subsequent loss of income will push households into further vulnerability and reduce their ability to meet their basic needs, including health care related costs.

Acknowledging the financial barriers imposed by user fees in any emergency context, there is consensus that essential health services during a humanitarian crisis should be provided free of charge at the point of delivery. Governments should consider suspending user fees for essential health services from all health service providers during the COVID-19 emergency and anticipate compensating providers for the loss of revenue.

The reality is that often people still have direct and indirect healthcare expenditures. This paper will explore different options to address these, and where to consider CVA options. The paper will also give general guidance to other sectors on how to apply epidemic mitigation measures while maintaining critical functions, to ensure access to essential goods and services, and the potential role that role multi-purpose cash assistance (MPC) can have.

The humanitarian community implemented CVA during the Ebola response, but lessons learned require adaptation to the characteristics of this COVID-19 epidemic and the public health measures taken to mitigate or contain it. See the CaLP link for additional resources.