Guidance Note: Responding to COVID-19 Information Pollution (May 2020)

Purpose

This detailed guidance note is part of the Informed and Engaged Societies focus area of UNDP’s governance response to COVID-19, as outlined in Guidance note #10. It is also in direct response to several UNDP Country Office requests for support in this area. This note is intended to provide practical guidance on how COs can design effective rapid responses to information pollution and how to situate those in longer-term approaches. As such it provides both immediately practicable intervention approaches as well as longer-term programmatic considerations. Specifically, the note aims to provide: