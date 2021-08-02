Guidance Note on Reflecting Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) in Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs)

Sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) is a breach of the provisions of ST/SGB/2003/13 (Secretary-General’s bulletin ’Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and sexual abuse’).

Sexual exploitation is any actual or attempted abuse of position of vulnerability, differential power or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, profiting monetarily, socially or politically from the sexual exploitation of another.

Sexual abuse is the actual or threatened physical intrusion of a sexual nature, whether by force or under unequal or coercive conditions.

This note provides tips for integrating PSEA into Humanitarian Response Plans, and offers examples of good practice in reflecting PSEA in response activities, plans and monitoring frameworks. Additionally, PSEA should be linked to to accountability to affected populations (AAP) and centrality of protection actions.

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Bulletin (ST/SGB/2003/13) applies to UN agencies and partnering organizations and staff and establishes protocols and standards of conduct and engagement. The Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Six Core Principles and Minimum Operating Standards for PSEA outline compliance requirements for all agencies regarding community engagement, prevention and response to SEA. The IASC PSEA Strategy (biennial) and global plan for PSEA Acceleration at the Country Level are important tools to provide guidance on specific priorities based on global progress and gaps.

The Humanitarian Programme Cycle is a primary tool and process through which PSEA - within the context of accountability to affected populations, centrality of protection policies, and the humanitarian Do No Harm principle - may be incorporated and institutionalized into humanitarian agencies’ needs assessments, response, and monitoring and evaluation activities. This may be done in several ways such as articulating relevant questions and using participatory and listening approaches in needs assessments, developing and finding sufficient funding for victim assistance and safe and accessible SEA reporting channels, and assessing results and outcomes at the collective level in line with established policies, standards and best practices.