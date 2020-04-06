Guidance Note on the Red Cross Red Crescent Education Response to Covid-19

This practical guidance note seeks to provide insights into possible preparedness, response and recovery interventions that the IFRC and NS may consider undertaking to support and contribute to ensuring continued, equitable access to inclusive education opportunities in the face of the unprecedented challenges faced by the education sector due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This guidance is structured according to the four key objectives of the recently adopted IFRC strategic framework on education 2020-2030. It also provides some key facts and figures on the impact of COVID-19 on education as well as a list of links to existing resources, tools, guidelines, online courses and digital platforms for various target audiences (including learners of all ages and educational levels, parents/caregivers, teachers/educators, humanitarian staff and volunteers