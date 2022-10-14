World

Guidance Note on a New Generation of Joint Programmes October 2022

This guidance is intended to make joint programmes more effective, catalytic, and easier to use. It responds to guidance and decisions by members states, lessons from experience, and needs identified by UN Country Teams. It offers several important changes to make JPs lighter and more user-friendly for rapid implementation, with fewer transaction costs.

