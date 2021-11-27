Guidance Note: On the meaningful engagement of local women’s and girls’ organisations (LWGOs) in ECW-supported investments

I. PURPOSE

This guidance note is primarily aimed at ECW Secretariat staff to provide guidance to country teams on the operationalization of ECW’s commitment to meaningfully engage with local women´s and girls´ organisations in the design, implementation, and monitoring of ECW supported investments (FERs and particularly MYRPs) so that the voices of women, girls and organizations representing them are heard in the design and delivery of ECW investments. It is expected, as a result, that ECW investments are adequately and effectively responding to their needs, capacities and concerns, for gender-responsive EiEPC.

II. RATIONALE

Local women’s and girls’ organisations have traditionally been overlooked within humanitarian coordination and decision-making platforms, including in EiE/PC, reinforcing underlying inequalities that obstruct access to humanitarian services for women, girls and others excluded on the basis of their gender1.

ECW supports the localization agenda of the Grand Bargain2 agreement and is committed to transferring funds as directly as possible to local and national providers. Moreover, the standards and procedures of the ECW Gender Policy and Accountability Framework3 clearly require grants to have partnerships with “women led non-governmental organizations which support the implementation of relevant international norms and standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls”. This is consistent with the ECW Gender Policy minimum gender performance indicator 3.5, which tracks the “number of partnerships with women's NGOs [and national /regional/ global INGOs and networks] working on GEEWG”. This has implications throughout all the stages of the FER and MYRP grant cycle. This guidance note aims to provide concrete steps for Country leads and country teams to meaningfully engage with women-led organisations in line with the requirements of the ECW Gender Policy and global best practices.

Additionally, in July 2021, ECW joined the Call to Action on GBViE, and made the commitment that “women-led organizations are systematically involved in the design/implementation of the ECW-supported multi-year resilience programmes (MYRPs)”.